Broncos Sign WR Trinity Benson & LS Mitchell Fraboni To PS

The Denver Broncos announced that they have signed WR Trinity Benson and LS Mitchell Fraboni to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Benson, 25, originally signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of East Central University in 2019. After the Broncos waived him before the season began, Benson caught on with Denver’s practice squad, where he remained the rest of the year.

Benson signed a futures contract with Denver in January of 2020, and once again spent the entire season on the practice squad after the team waived him at final cuts.

Benson re-signed with Denver to a futures deal before being traded to the Lions in August of 2021.

In 2021, Benson appeared in eight games for the Lions and caught ten passes for 103 yards.