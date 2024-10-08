Broncos Signed WR A.T. Perry To Practice Squad

According to Nick Underhill, the Broncos signed WR A.T. Perry to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Denver’s practice squad now includes:

WR Michael Bandy G Nick Gargiulo DL Matt Henningsen DB Tanner McCalister NT Jordan Miller G Will Sherman (Injured) WR David Sills V CB Reese Taylor G Calvin Throckmorton TE Thomas Yassmin (International) TE Donald Parham LB Andrew Farmer LB Kwon Alexander LB Zach Cunningham WR Kaden Davis G Dieter Eiselen T Cameron Fleming WR A.T. Perry

Perry, 24, was a sixth-round pick to the Saints in the 2023 draft out of Wake Forest. He was in the second year of a four-year, $4 million rookie contract with a base salary of $915k for 2024.

New Orleans cut him loose last week.

In 2023, Perry appeared in 10 games for the Saints and caught 12 of 18 targets for 246 yards (20.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.