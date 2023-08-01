Broncos Signing CB Fabian Moreau

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Broncos are signing veteran CB Fabian Moreau to a one-year contract.

Moreau, 29, is a former third-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.33 million contract that included an $825,392 signing bonus.

Moreau was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans last year but was cut coming out of the preseason.

The Giants signed him to their practice squad last year and he was one and off of their roster.

In 2022, Moreau appeared in 14 games for the Giants and recorded 66 tackles, no interceptions and 10 pass defenses.