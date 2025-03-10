Broncos Signing LB Dre Greenlaw To Three-Year, $35 Million Deal

The Denver Broncos are signing LB Dre Greenlaw, according to Dianna Russini.

Ian Rapoport reports that the team is expected to sign him to a three-year, $35 million contract.

Greenlaw, 27, was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round out of Arkansas in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.8 million deal when he agreed to a two-year extension in 2022.

Greenlaw is testing the market for the first time as an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Greenlaw appeared in two games for the 49ers and recorded nine total tackles.