Broncos Signing OL Alex Palczewski To Two-Year Extension

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Broncos are signing OL Alex Palczewski to a two-year extension.

Palczewski was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent next week, but will instead remain with the Broncos.

Palczewski, 26, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was placed on injured reserve coming out of camp with a hand injury and remained out through December.

In 2025, Palczewski appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and made 10 starts at left guard.