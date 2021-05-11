Broncos Signing OT Ryan Pope

According to Tom Pelissero, the Broncos are signing OT Ryan Pope to a deal, pending a physical.

Pope adds some more depth for Denver after losing starting RT Ja’Wuan James to an Achilles injury.

Pope, 24, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State in 2019. He was waived coming out of camp, however, and signed to the 49ers practice squad.

Pope was cut after about a month and caught on with the Jaguars practice squad later that season. He re-signed with the Jaguars on a futures deal for the 2020 season but was cut again coming out of camp. He landed on the Packers practice squad and spent most of the season there.

Pope has yet to appear in an NFL game.