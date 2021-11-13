Broncos Signing QB Danny Etling To Practice Squad

According to his agency, the Denver Broncos have signed free agent QB Danny Etling to their practice squad.

Congrats to our client @DannyEtling16 on signing with the @Broncos 💪🏼 — JL Sports (@JLSports3) November 13, 2021

Etling, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He agreed to a four-year, $2,564,028 contract that included a $104,028 signing bonus with the Patriots, but was released coming out of the preseason.

The Patriots later re-signed Etling to their practice squad. New England re-signed Etling to a futures deal but he was, once again, waived later claimed by the Falcons.

Atlanta brought Etling back on a futures contract this past January before waiving him after coming off their COVID-19 list. From there he had brief stints with the Seahawks and Vikings before returning to Seattle last month.

Etling was later let go by the Seahawks’ practice squad and had most recently worked out for the Green Bay Packers earlier this month.

During his college career at Purdue and LSU, Etling threw for 7,076 yards while completing 57.9 percent of his passes to go along with 43 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.