Eagles Sign Four Draft Picks

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Eagles have signed first-round WR Makai Lemon, fourth-round QB Cole Payton, seventh-round S Cole Wisniewski and seventh-round DE Keyshawn James-Newby to rookie deals.

Here’s the rest of Philadelphia’s draft class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 20 Makai Lemon WR Signed 2 54 Eli Stowers TE 3 68 Markel Bell T 5 178 Cole Payton QB Signed 6 207 Micah Morris G 7 244 Cole Wisniewski S Signed 7 251 Uar Bernard DT 7 252 Keyshawn James-Newby DE Signed



Lemon, 21, was a former five-star recruit who initially committed to Oklahoma but eventually flipped to USC. He won the Fred Biletnikoff Award in 2025 as the nation’s best receiver. Lemon was also a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2024 and a first-team selection in 2025.

He declared early for the 2026 NFL Draft. The Eagles traded up to select him with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round. He’s projected to sign a four-year rookie deal worth $20,810,658 that includes an $11.595 million signing bonus and a fifth-year option for the 2030 season.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.

During his three-year career at USC, Lemon appeared in 33 games, making 17 starts. He tallied 137 receptions for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns.