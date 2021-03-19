Broncos Signing S Justin Simmons To Four-Year, $61M Deal

According to Benjamin Allbright, the Broncos are close to finalizing an extension for franchise S Justin Simmons that’s expected to be a four-year, $61 million deal that includes $35 million guaranteed.

Adam Schefter confirms that the Broncos and Simmons have agreed to the above contract.

Denver placed the franchise tag on Simmons earlier this month but the two sides continued to negotiate a long-term extension.

Simmons, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos out of Boston College back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.02 million rookie contract that included a $645,420 signing bonus and was franchise-tagged by the Broncos in 2020.

In 2020, Simmons started all 16 games and recorded 96 tackles, one fumble recovery, five interceptions and nine pass breakups. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 8 safety out of 94 qualifying players.

We had him listed in our Top 100 2021 NFL Free Agents list.