AFC Notes: Fernando Mendoza, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix approaches the 2026 season after suffering a fractured ankle in the playoffs. Denver HC Sean Payton doesn’t expect Nix to have any limitations next season.

“He’s out here like today going through two-minute reps and walk-through reps. He’s young, and one of his great assets is his ability to avoid sacks and escape through the pocket, and I don’t think you’ll see that hindered at all. I think your three personnel carry over a lot of those things will continue to help him, and we love how he’s played in the first two years,” Payton said, via Luca Evans.

Chiefs

The Chiefs picked up DT Peter Woods with their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Kansas City DT Chris Jones highly praised the rookie, saying he can line up on the edge or as an interior lineman.

“He’s (Peter Woods) a big guy. He’s strong. He’s a young bull, man. He’s got so much potential. His skillset (is) still improving. It’s good to get that type of talent in the building,” Jones said, via ChiefsWire. “We can utilize him in a lot of ways. He played end, played nose, also played three-tech, so that versatility we definitely can utilize it with the schematics that we run with (Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) Spags’ defense.”

As for Jones entering the 11th year of his career, he’s using his younger teammates as motivation to show he’s still got gas left in the tank.

“That’s a nice way to say you’re old (laughs). That’s a nice way to say it. I’ve been in the league – I guess going on 11 years, so I mean, if they paid attention to the Chiefs any bit, then they’ve probably seen me on the field,” Jones said. “For me, I use it as motivational points. They’re younger, might be a little faster also, but you know, the mental aspect I try to stay sharp on.”

Raiders

Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza said on the team’s YouTube channel that Tom Brady is already helping him learn to be the franchise’s leader.

“I usually like to keep the talks between Tom and me private. But I do think what he said as a quarterback is you need to be the most everything. You need to be the most competitive. You need to be the most leader — you have to have the most leadership. You need to be the toughest, mentally and physically. You’ve got to embody all these things and lead by example before getting the respect from your teammates, in order to lead effectively. That really resonated with me,” Mendoza said, via the team YouTube channel.