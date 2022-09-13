Broncos Signing TE Dominique Dafney

The Denver Broncos are signing TE Dominique Dafney to a contract on Monday, according to his agent.

Dafney, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Indiana State back in April of 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers and was added to their practice squad before eventually being called up towards the end of the season.

Dafney managed to make the 53-man roster in 2021 but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and later reverted to injured reserve. Green Bay waived him with a settlement soon after.

In 2021, Dafney appeared in 10 games for the Packers and caught two of his four targets for 34 yards.

