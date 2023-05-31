Broncos Signing TE Tommy Hudson

The Denver Broncos are signing TE Tommy Hudson, according to Mike Klis.

Hudson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona State back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans but was added to their practice squad coming out of training camp.

Tennessee brought Hudson back on a futures contract last year before once again cutting him loose coming out of the preseason.

He’s been on and off the team’s practice squad and active roster before being ultimately waived back in October.

In 2021, Hudson appeared in five games for the Titans and caught three passes for 31 yards receiving and no touchdowns.