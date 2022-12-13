Broncos Signing WR Freddie Swain Off Dolphins’ Practice Squad

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are signing WR Freddie Swain off the Dolphins’ practice squad to their active roster.

Swain, 24, is a former sixth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3,424,413 rookie contract when he was cut loose by Seattle coming out of training camp and he quickly caught on with the Dolphins’ practice squad.

In 2022, Swain has appeared in one game for the Dolphins but did not record any statistics.