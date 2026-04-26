Veteran OT Donovan Smith Announces Retirement

According to Rick Stroud, former Buccaneers and Chiefs veteran OT Donovan Smith has announced his retirement via his Instagram account.

Smith, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015 out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.068 million contract before agreeing to a three-year, $41.25 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2019 that included $27 million fully guaranteed.

He was due to make a base salary of $15.25 million in 2023 when the Buccaneers released him. Smith later signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs worth up to $9 million.

Smith played one season with the Chiefs and did not appear during the 2024 season.

In 2023, Smith appeared in 12 games for the Chiefs, making 12 starts for them at left tackle.

For his career, Smith played nine seasons, eight of them with the Buccaneers. He appeared in and started all 136 of his career games.