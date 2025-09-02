Broncos Signing WR Thayer Thomas To Practice Squad

According to Chris Tomasson, the Broncos are signing WR Thayer Thomas to their practice squad.

Denver’s practice squad now includes:

LB Levelle Bailey WR Michael Bandy QB Sam Ehlinger TE Caleb Lohner G Joe Michalski DT Jordan Miller WR A.T. Perry RB Adam Prentice DB Jaden Robinson DB Keidron Smith DB Reese Taylor G Calvin Throckmorton LB Jordan Turner DB Delarrin Turner-Yell LB Garret Wallow TE Patrick Murtagh WR Thayer Thomas

Thomas, 27, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of NC State in 2023. He was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to the practice squad.

Minnesota re-signed him to a futures deal in January 2024, but once again, he was cut loose coming out of the preseason and joined the practice squad. He was among the Vikings’ final cuts coming out of this year’s preseason as well.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.