Broncos Signing WR Thayer Thomas To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Chris Tomasson, the Broncos are signing WR Thayer Thomas to their practice squad. 

Denver’s practice squad now includes:

  1. LB Levelle Bailey
  2. WR Michael Bandy
  3. QB Sam Ehlinger
  4. TE Caleb Lohner
  5. G Joe Michalski
  6. DT Jordan Miller
  7. WR A.T. Perry
  8. RB Adam Prentice
  9. DB Jaden Robinson
  10. DB Keidron Smith
  11. DB Reese Taylor
  12. G Calvin Throckmorton
  13. LB Jordan Turner
  14. DB Delarrin Turner-Yell
  15. LB Garret Wallow
  16. TE Patrick Murtagh
  17. WR Thayer Thomas

Thomas, 27, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of NC State in 2023. He was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to the practice squad. 

Minnesota re-signed him to a futures deal in January 2024, but once again, he was cut loose coming out of the preseason and joined the practice squad. He was among the Vikings’ final cuts coming out of this year’s preseason as well. 

He has yet to appear in an NFL game. 

