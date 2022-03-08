Broncos Trading TE Noah Fant To Seahawks

According to Tom Pelissero, the Broncos are trading TE Noah Fant to the Seahawks.

That makes the current tally Fant, QB Drew Lock and DL Shelby Harris, in addition to a bounty of picks, that are going from Denver to Seattle in exchange for QB Russell Wilson.

Fant, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019. He’s currently entering the final year of a four-year, $12,590,728 rookie contract that includes $7,176,892 signing bonus.

The Seahawks will have a fifth-year option on Fant for the 2023 season to decide on in May.

In 2021, Fant appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and caught 68 of 90 targets for 670 yards and four touchdowns.