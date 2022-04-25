Broncos Trying Out Seven Players During Minicamp

The Denver Broncos are bringing seven free agents for tryouts during their minicamp this week, according to Ryan O’Halloran.

The full list includes:

WR Keelan Doss RB Artavis Pierce CB Bless Austin CB Donnie Lewis WR Juwan Green TE Trey Quinn TE Caleb Wilson

Austin, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets back in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract when New York opted to release him.

From there, Austin caught on with the Seahawks in September, where he remained with the team until the end of the season.

Seattle opted to not tender a qualifying offer to Austin, making him a free-agent this offseason.

In 2021, Austin appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks and recorded 10 tackles.

Doss, 26, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of UC Davis. He agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Raiders, but was later cut loose coming out of the preseason.

The Jaguars signed Doss to their practice squad before the Raiders added him to their active roster a few weeks into the regular season. The Raiders brought him back on an exclusive rights contract in 2020 and again on a futures deal for 2021, but was among their final roster cuts.

Doss had brief stints with the Falcons and Jets last year.

In 2019, Doss appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and caught 11 passes for 133 yards receiving and no touchdowns.