Broncos Waive DT Deyon Sizer From IR With Settlement

The Denver Broncos officially waived DT Deyon Sizer from injured reserve with an injury settlement on Thursday.

Sizer, 25, signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado-State Pueblo back in 2019. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed with Denver’s practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

Denver brought Sizer back on a futures contract this past January only to waive him with an injury designation a few days ago. He later reverted to injured reserve.

During his four-year college career, Sizer recorded 138 total tackles, ten sacks, one fumble recovery, two blocked kicks and one pass defense in 41 games.