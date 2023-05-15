Broncos Waive Four Players

The Denver Broncos waived four players on Monday, per Parker Gabriel.

The list includes:

WR Dallas Daniels DB Darrious Gaines TE Kris Leach RB Emanuel Wilson

All four had been signed to the roster as undrafted rookie free agents following the 2023 NFL Draft, per the team.

Daniels went from Arizona Community College to Northeastern Oklahoma junior college to Western Illinois before landing at Jackson State for his final college season. He recorded 63 receptions for 692 yards and six touchdowns as the team’s second-leading receiver.

Gaines spent six years at Western Colorado and played cornerback for his final three seasons. In 2022, he recorded three interceptions, eight pass deflections and five tackles for loss.