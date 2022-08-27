Broncos Waive LB Barrington Wade From IR With Settlement

The Denver Broncos officially waived LB Barrington Wade from injured reserve with a settlement on Saturday.

Wade, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa in 2021. He signed a rookie contract with the Ravens.

However, Baltimore opted to waive him in August and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Broncos. Denver waived him during the season and re-signed him to the practice squad, bounced back and forth between there and the active roster a couple of times.

Denver re-signed Wade to a futures deal for the 2022 season, but recently waived him with an injury designation and he reverted to the team’s injured reserve list.

In 2021, Wade appeared in four games for the Broncos, but did not record a statistic.