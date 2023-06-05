Broncos Waive RB Damarea Crockett, Sign WR Nick Williams

The Denver Broncos have waived RB Damarea Crockett, per the NFL transaction wire.

In a corresponding move, Denver signed WR Nick Williams to the roster.

Crockett missed the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL.

Crockett, 25, went undrafted out of Missouri back in 2019 and caught on with the Houston Texans. The team waived him during final roster cuts and he caught on with the Raiders practice squad.

After being cut from the Raiders practice squad, Crockett joined the Packers practice squad and signed a futures deal with the team. He was later waived and added to the Broncos’ practice squad, eventually signing another futures deal with Denver.

Crockett was waived coming out of the preseason in 2021 and spent the season bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and active roster. He re-signed to a futures deal for 2022 in Denver again.

In 2021, Crockett appeared in 12 games and rushed three times for seven yards.