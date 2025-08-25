Per the wire, the Broncos waived seven players on Monday as the roster cutdown deadline approaches on Tuesday.

The following is a full list of players being cut by Denver:

DB Micah Abraham LB Joaquin Davis DT Michael Dwumfour LB Andrew Farmer DB Joshua Pickett G Xavier Truss G Clay Webb

Dwumfour, 27, went undrafted out of Rutgers back in 2021 before catching on with the Jets. He was later released by the team with an injury settlement and was signed by the Texans’ practice squad.

He signed a reserve/future contract with the Texans and made the team coming out of the preseason. Houston waived him late in the season; however, and he had a stint with the 49ers to close out the year before signing a futures deal with the Browns for the 2023 season.

Dwumfour did not play in 2023 but returned to Cleveland in 2024, appearing in just one game.

In 2024, Dwumfour appeared in one game for the Browns and recorded no statistics.