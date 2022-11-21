Broncos Waiving RB Melvin Gordon

According to Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are waiving veteran RB Melvin Gordon on Monday.

The team confirmed the news shortly afterward.

We've waived RB Melvin Gordon III. pic.twitter.com/zRCr3aqYup — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 21, 2022

Gordon fumbled again in the loss to the Raiders and just has not played well at all for Denver this season.

If not for injuries, it’s possible this might have happened even sooner. As it is, Gordon will have the chance for a fresh start elsewhere, while the Broncos will move ahead with other players on the roster.

Gordon, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Wisconsin by the Chargers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year $10.669 million rookie contract that was fully guaranteed and made a base salary of $1,889,967 for the 2018 season.

The Chargers picked up Gordon’s fifth-year option worth $5,605,000 for the 2019 season. He signed a two-year, $16 million deal in free agency with the Broncos in 2020.

Gordon returned to Denver on a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Gordon has appeared in 10 games for the Broncos and rushed for 318 yards on 90 carries (3.5 YPC) and two touchdowns to go along with 25 receptions on 32 targets for 223 yards receiving.