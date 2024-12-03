Broncos Waiving WR Josh Reynolds

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are waiving WR Josh Reynolds.

He’d been on injured reserve with a finger injury and had been designated to return. Denver was coming up on the deadline to either activate him or leave him on injured reserve for the rest of the year.

Instead, he’s being cut now, giving him a chance to latch on elsewhere now that he’s fallen down the depth chart.

Reynolds, 29, was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round in 2017 out of Texas A&M. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.04 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

Reynolds signed a one-year deal with the Titans for the 2021 season before landing with the Lions in 2022. Detroit re-signed him a two-year, $12 million extension and was testing the market before signing a two-year deal with the Broncos in March.

In 2024, Reynolds appeared in five games for the Broncos and recorded 12 receptions for 183 yards (15.3 YPC) and one touchdown.