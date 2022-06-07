Walton-Penner Group Reportedly Paying $4.65 Billion To Acquire Broncos

The Denver Broncos announced Tuesday night that the Walton-Penner family and the team have entered into a purchase and sale agreement for them to acquire the franchise.
Mike Klis reports that the sale of the Broncos is a U.S. sports-franchise record of $4.65 billion.
Reports from earlier in the day said that things were picking up regarding the sale of the Broncos and it looks like the Walton-Penner family stepped up to close the deal.
This shouldn’t come as a big surprise, considering that Walton has been considered the favorite to acquire the team for months now.
We’ll have more regarding the sale of the team as the news is available.
