Walton-Penner Group Reportedly Paying $4.65 Billion To Acquire Broncos

The Denver Broncos announced Tuesday night that the Walton-Penner family and the team have entered into a purchase and sale agreement for them to acquire the franchise.

Mike Klis reports that the sale of the Broncos is a U.S. sports-franchise record of $4.65 billion.

Reports from earlier in the day said that things were picking up regarding the sale of the Broncos and it looks like the Walton-Penner family stepped up to close the deal.

This shouldn’t come as a big surprise, considering that Walton has been considered the favorite to acquire the team for months now.

