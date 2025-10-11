Broncos Week 6 Roster Moves, Including Activating DL Malcolm Roach

The Denver Broncos have activated DT Malcolm Roach from injured reserve on Saturday and placed G Ben Powers on the list.

The Broncos also elevated G Calvin Throckmorton for their Week 6 matchup.

Roach, 27, signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Texas back in 2020. He was waived in December 2021 and re-signed to New Orleans’ practice squad. He returned on a futures deal in January 2022.

The Saints re-signed Roach to a one-year deal for the 2023 season. After that, he signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Broncos as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2024, Roach appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 43 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery and two pass deflections.