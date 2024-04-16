Broncos WR Courtland Sutton Not At OTAs As He Seeks New Contract

According to Tom Pelissero, Broncos WR Courtland Sutton is not in Denver for the start of OTAs.

Pelissero says after a season in which Sutton was the Broncos’ best receiver with 10 touchdowns, he’s looking for an updated contract.

Sutton has just $2 million in guarantees remaining over the final two years of his contract.

He’s also come up in trade rumors over the past two years. With Denver looking at a rebuilding season, Sutton’s contract situation could be another factor that ends up influencing a trade.

Sutton, 28, was taken with the No. 40 overall pick out of SMU by the Broncos in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $7,071,926 contract that included a $3,223,320 signing bonus when he agreed to a four-year, $60.8 million extension.

He’s due base salaries of $13 million and $13.5 million over the next two seasons.

In 2023, Sutton appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and caught 59 passes on 90 targets for 772 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Sutton and the Broncos as the news is available.