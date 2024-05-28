Broncos WR Courtland Sutton Reportedly Seeking Raise Of $2-$3M

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported this weekend that Broncos WR Courtland Sutton is seeking a raise of around $2 or $3 million from his current scheduled salary in 2024.

“He’s due about $13.6 million in cash this year,” Fowler said via Heavy’s Josh Buckhalter. “He’d like to see that get up, maybe in that $15-$16 million range. We’ll see if they can find a sweet spot.”

Sutton has been skipping OTAs, which are voluntary, to signal his desire for a new contract, per Fowler. He adds there hasn’t been a sign of much progress between the two sides.

“The Denver Broncos have been speaking with Sutton and his representatives. No real progress yet. So even though they were hoping he shows up for OTAs, he very well might not be there.”

Sutton has two years remaining on his current contract with no guaranteed cash. He was one of the bright spots for the offense last year with 10 touchdown catches.

Despite the contract standoff and the persistent trade rumors surrounding Sutton the past two years, the Broncos have reportedly told the veteran he’s in their plans for the 2024 season.

Sutton, 28, was taken with the No. 40 overall pick out of SMU by the Broncos in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $7,071,926 contract that included a $3,223,320 signing bonus when he agreed to a four-year, $60.8 million extension.

He’s due base salaries of $13 million and $13.5 million over the next two seasons.

In 2023, Sutton appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and caught 59 passes on 90 targets for 772 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Broncos and Sutton as the news is available.