Browns Activate TE David Njoku & Promote QB Nick Mullens, Four Other Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced that they have activated TE David Njoku from the COVID-19 list and promoted QB Nick Mullens from the practice squad.

Cleveland also activated TE Stephen Carlson from the COVID-19 list, elevated WR Lawrence Cager from the practice squad, and signed CB Brian Allen and S Tedric Thompson to the taxi squad.

We've activated TE David Njoku and made additional roster moves — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 16, 2021

Njoku, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $9.5 contract with the Browns.

The Browns picked up Njoku’s fifth-year option last April that will cost them roughly $6 million for the 2021 season. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Njoku has appeared in 12 games for the Browns and caught 27 of 40 targets for 407 yards receiving and three touchdowns.