Browns Activate WR David Bell & LB Anthony Walker

According to Pro Football Talk, the Browns are activating WR David Bell and LB Anthony Walker from their respective injury lists.

Scott Petrak reports that the team is also activating WR Javon Wims and placing DE Stephen Weatherly on injured reserve due to a knee injury.

Bell, 21, was a three-year starter at Purdue. He was named the Big Ten freshman of the year and made first-team all-conference his final two seasons, as well as first-team All-American in 2021.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $5,044,908 that includes a signing bonus of $849,024.

During his three-year college career, Bell appeared in 29 games with 26 starts and recorded 232 receptions for 2,935 yards and 21 touchdowns.