Browns Activated WR Cedric Tillman, Signed S Christopher Edmonds

The Browns announced that they have activated WR Cedric Tillman from injured reserve, adding that he will have no injury designation on Sunday.

The team also signed S Christopher Edmonds to their active roster.

Tillman, 25, was a third-round pick by the Browns out of Tennessee in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $5.6 million rookie deal through 2026 that included a $1,080,336 signing bonus.

In 2025, Tillman has appeared in four games for the Browns and caught 11 of 20 targets for 106 yards and two touchdowns.