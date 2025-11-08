Browns Activated WR Cedric Tillman, Signed S Christopher Edmonds

The Browns announced that they have activated WR Cedric Tillman from injured reserve, adding that he will have no injury designation on Sunday.
The team also signed S Christopher Edmonds to their active roster.
Tillman, 25, was a third-round pick by the Browns out of Tennessee in the 2023 NFL Draft.
He signed a four-year, $5.6 million rookie deal through 2026 that included a $1,080,336 signing bonus.
In 2025, Tillman has appeared in four games for the Browns and caught 11 of 20 targets for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
