Browns Activating CBs Denzel Ward & Kevin Johnson From COVID-19 List

According to Tom Pelissero, the Browns are activating CBs Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson from the COVID-19 list today.

This gives the Browns some much-needed reinforcements in the secondary ahead of a divisional-round matchup against the Chiefs.

Ward, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2018. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $29,283,338 contract that included a $19,376,972 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Browns to pick up in 2021.

In 2020, Ward has appeared in 12 games for the Browns and recorded 46 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and 18 passes defended.

Johnson, 28, is a former first-round pick out of Wake Forest by the Texans in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10.04 million rookie contract when the Texans picked up his fifth-year option in 2018.

Johnson was owed $9.1 million under his fifth-year option, but the Texans made the decision to release him last year and he eventually signed on with the Bills.

The Browns signed Johnson to a one-year, $3.5 million contract that can up worth up to $6 million through incentives this past April.

In 2020, Johnson has appeared in 13 games for the Browns and recorded 34 tackles, a half sack, a forced fumble, a recovery and three passes defended.