Browns Activating DT Mike Hall Jr. From Suspension

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski announced they are activating DT Mike Hall Jr. from suspension this week, per Mary Kay Cabot.

Hall received a five-game suspension and was placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List back in August after violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

He was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence back on August 13th stemming from an incident in which Hall is accused of putting a gun to his fiancée’s head and threatening to kill her during an argument at their home in Avon, Ohio.

The league launched its investigation into the case and placed him on the list while gathering more information as the legal process occurred.

Hall pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence and was released from jail on a $10,000 personal bond after turning himself in.

Hall Jr., 21, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was named third-team All-Big Ten in 2022 and 2023.

The No. 54 overall pick signed a four-year, $7,069,828 contract that includes a $1,961,692 signing bonus and will carry a $1,285,423 cap figure for the 2024 season.

In three seasons with the Buckeyes, Hall Jr. appeared in 26 games and recorded 45 tackles, six sacks, and one fumble recovery.