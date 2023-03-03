Browns Among Teams With Interest In DE Brandon Graham

Tim McManus of ESPN reports that Eagles free agent DE Brandon Graham is generating interest from other teams, including the Browns.

Even so, McManus reports that Graham’s preference would be to finish out his NFL career in Philadelphia.

However, McManus says the sense from the Combine is that Graham is at least open to signing with another team, depending on what the Eagles are willing to pay him.

The Browns hired Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator this offseason, so there are some ties between the two.

Graham, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back n 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $26 million contract before agreeing to a three-year deal worth $40 million with Philadelphia in 2019.

Graham played out the final year of his contract and is in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Graham appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 35 tackles, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pass defense.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.