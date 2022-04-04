Browns Among Teams With Trade Interest In Texans WR Brandin Cooks

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com is reporting that the Browns are one of multiple teams who have shown trade interest in Texans WR Brandin Cooks.

However, Cabot says that the possibility of a Cooks trade to the Texans is “currently low” given that the Texans may want a second-round pick for the veteran receiver.

Aaron Wilson adds that the Texans are regarded as unlikely to trade Cooks at this time. Wilson adds that Houston held preliminary conversations this offseason about a potential extension for Cooks.

If the Texans opt to trade Cooks, Wilson says the asking price is at least a second-round pick.

Cooks has come up as a potential trade candidate the past few years and considering the number of teams looking for help at receiver, it’s not surprising that clubs are at least checking with the Texans about his availability.

Cooks, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.4 million contract when he was traded to the Patriots in 2017.

New England later picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season before trading him to the Rams for first- and sixth-round picks. From there, Cooks agreed to a five-year extension worth $81 million with Los Angeles only to be traded to the Texans.

Cooks is set to make a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2022 season. His deal voids after the 2022 season, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Cooks appeared in 16 games for the Texans and caught 90 passes for 1,037 yards receiving and six touchdowns to go along with 21 yards rushing.