Browns & Jaguars Have Formal Meeting Scheduled With Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter

Per Ryan Fowler, the Browns and Jaguars have formal meetings scheduled with Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter for Thursday evening at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Cleveland holds the No. 2 overall pick as of now while Jacksonville sits at No. 5 overall. Hunter is a consensus top-five pick and could even wind up being selected in the top three.

Draft experts believe Hunter is more talented at receiver right now, but they think teams might want him to play corner primarily because of the scarcity in talent at the position compared to receiver.

Hunter, 21, was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 class and originally committed to Florida State. Hunter later flipped his commitment to Jackson State to play for legendary NFL CB Deion Sanders, becoming the first five-star to sign with an HBCU.

After a season at Jackson State, Hunter followed Sanders to Colorado in 2023. He was a two-way player as both a cornerback and wide receiver, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2024 for his efforts.

In 2024, Hunter appeared in 13 games for Colorado. On defense, he recorded 36 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, four interceptions and 11 pass deflections. On offense, he caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, plus rushed for another score.

We’ll have more on Hunter as the news is available.