Browns Announce Eight Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced several roster moves on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

Here’s the Browns updated practice squad:

  1. DE Porter Gustin
  2. DB Jovante Moffatt
  3. QB Nick Mullens
  4. WR JoJo Natson
  5. DE Curtis Weaver
  6. G David Moore
  7. K Chris Naggar
  8. TE Miller Forristall
  9. G Tristen Hoge
  10. DB Bryan Mills
  11. WR Lawrence Cager
  12. OT Alex Taylor
  13. FB Johnny Stanton
  14. RB Brian Hill
  15. S Nate Meadors
  16. WR Isaiah Zuber

Chubb, 25, was drafted by the Browns in the second round out of Georgia in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $7,383,094 contract when Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $36 million extension in July. 

Chubb is set to make a base salary of $920,000 this season, to go along with salaries of $1,213,059 and $10,850,000 over the next two years. 

In 2021, Chubb has appeared in seven games and recorded 120 rushing attempts for 721 yards (6 YPC), one lost fumble, and six touchdowns. He’s also added eight receptions on eight targets for 69 yards. 

