Browns Announce Five Moves Including Placing RT Jack Conklin On IR

The Cleveland Browns announced they have officially placed RT Jack Conklin on injured reserve.

Cleveland filled his roster spot by promoting OL Michael Dunn from the practice squad and made three additional practice squad moves, signing OT Ty Nsekhe and DT Tommy Togiai while releasing CB Lorenzo Burns.

Conklin, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Titans out of Michigan State back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $15,897,658 deal and made a base salary of $2,617,863 for the 2019 season.

The Titans declined Conklin’s fifth-year option which would have been worth $12.866 million, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2020. He signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Browns in free agency.

Conklin tore his patella tendon in Week 13 against the Ravens and missed the remainder of the 2021 season. He later reworked his deal with the Browns. He was due to earn $12 million in non-guaranteed money and reduced his pay to $8 million fully guaranteed in 2022, plus a $4 million playing time incentive.

He signed a four-year, $60 million extension with the Browns back in December of 2022.

In 2023, Conklin appeared in one game for the Browns at right tackle.