Browns Announce Five Moves, Place C Ethan Pocic On IR

The Browns announced five roster moves on Tuesday, including placing C Ethan Pocic on injured reserve and signing C Greg Mancz as his replacement.
The team also signed S Bubba Bolden and OT Will Holden to the practice squad and released C Jordan Meredith.
Pocic, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.40 million contract before agreeing to a one-year, $3 million contract with Seattle last season.
He was testing the free-agent market for the first time in his career before opting to sign with the Browns.
In 2022, Pocic has appeared and started in 10 games for the Browns.
