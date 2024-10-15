Browns Announce Five Moves, Place C Nick Harris On IR

The Browns announced on Tuesday that they have placed C Nick Harris on injured reserve due to an ankle injury.

The team is also signing WR James Proche and C Cameron Tom to their practice squad. To make room they are releasing DT Siaki Ika and RB Gary Brightwell from the squad.

Harris, 26, was a four-year starter at Washington and was named First-Team All-Pac 12 before being selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2020 draft.

He played out a four-year rookie deal worth $3,609,650 that included a signing bonus of $314,650 and was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career this offseason when he signed a one-year, $2.51 million deal with the Seahawks. The deal also includes incentives and a maximum value of $3.26 million.

Seattle traded Harris back to the Browns in August, along with a 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

In 2024, Harris appeared in five games for the Browns, making two starts at center.