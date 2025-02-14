Browns Announce Five New Coach Hires

The Cleveland Browns have officially announced five new coaching hires for the 2025 season.

Here is a list of the new members of the Browns’ coaching staff:

Former Giants assistant Christian Jones as TE coach

as TE coach Former Rice OL coach Sanders Davis as assistant OL coach

as assistant OL coach Former Texas A&M assistant Kyle Hoke as assistant ST coach

as assistant ST coach Former University of Buffalo DL coach Adam Morris as assistant DL coach

as assistant DL coach Former Jets assistant OL coach Bill Wilkerson as assistant OL coach

Additionally, Cleveland changed the roles of the following three coaches:

Bill Musgrave from senior offensive assistant to QB coach

from senior offensive assistant to QB coach Stephen Bravo-Brown from ST assistant to assistant WR coach

from ST assistant to assistant WR coach Nick Charlton from offensive assistant to pass game specialist

Musgrave, 57, spent five years in the NFL as a QB for the 49ers and Broncos. He’s been coaching since 1997 with a few collegiate stops on the way. Most notably, Musgrave worked as OC with the Jaguars, Vikings, Raiders and Broncos in the NFL.

He was hired by the Browns in 2023 as a senior offensive assistant where he served for two years before being promoted to QB coach.