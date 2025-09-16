Browns Announce Seven PS Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed CB Tre Avery, WR Gage Larvadain, OT Joshua Miles and OT Tyre Phillips to the practice squad.

To clear space, they released OT Logan Brown, DT Ralph Holley and CB LaMareon James.

Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:

TE Sal Cannella WR Kaden Davis S Christopher Edmonds DT Sam Kamara RB Ahmani Marshall DE Julian Okwara TE Brendan Bates QB Bailey Zappe G Garrett Dellinger WR Malachi Corley LB Edefuan Ulofoshio CB Dom Jones DE K.J. Henry CB Tre Avery WR Gage Larvadain OT Joshua Miles OT Tyre Phillips

Phillips, 28, was a one-year starter at Mississippi State. The Ravens used the No. 106 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft on him.

Phillips signed a four-year, $4,057,646 contract that includes a $832,295 signing bonus but was cut loose by Baltimore in 2022 and claimed by the Giants.

The Giants waived Phillips coming out of the preseason and he signed with the Eagles practice squad. New York later re-signed him to their active roster and he was on and off of their roster last year.

The Commanders signed Phillips to a contract in May but cut him coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Phillips appeared in three games and made a start for the Giants.