Browns Announce Six Futures Contracts

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed six players to futures contracts.

The following are the six players Cleveland signed to futures deals:

TE Sal Cannella G Jack Conley WR Luke Floriea RB Ahmani Marshall T Tyre Phillips TE Caden Prieskorn

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Cannella, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Auburn back in 2021. He later signed on with the Dolphins.

Cannella had a stint in the USFL before getting a shot with the Packers in 2022. He’s played for the Arlington Renegades in the XFL, then the UFL, for the past three years, with stints in between with the Seahawks and Buccaneers.

He signed with Cleveland last summer and stuck around on the practice squad after being among the final roster cuts and was elevated for the final two games of the season.

In 2025, Cannella appeared in two games for the Browns and caught two passes for 11 yards.