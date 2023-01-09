Browns Announce They Have Fired DC Joe Woods

The Cleveland Browns announced they have fired DC Joe Woods, confirming reports from earlier this morning.

Joe Woods has been relieved of his duties as defensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/m7nMjLGaTT — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 9, 2023

This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as even though the Browns’ defense improved in the second half of the season, they were a major liability against the run and a big reason the team struggled in 2022.

Woods, 52, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2004 as their defensive backs coach. After a few years in Tampa Bay, Woods took the same position with the Vikings where he remained for eight years before catching on with the Raiders in 2014.

The Broncos brought Woods in as their defensive backs before promoting him to defensive coordinator in 2017. The 49ers hired Woods in 2019 as their defensive passing game coordinator.

Woods was hired by the Browns as their defensive coordinator in 2020 and remained in the position for three seasons.

In 2022, the Browns defense ranked No. 14 in total yards allowed, No. 5 in passing yards allowed, No. 25 in rushing yards allowed and No. 20 in points per game with Woods as their defensive coordinator.