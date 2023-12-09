Browns Announce Three Moves, Elevate QB Joe Flacco

The Browns announced three roster moves Saturday, elevating QB Joe Flacco, activating CB Cameron Mitchell from IR, and waiving QB P.J. Walker.

We've elevated QB Joe Flacco from the practice squad and activated CB Cameron Mitchell from injured reserve. QB P.J. Walker was also waived. T Dawand Jones was also downgraded to out for Sunday's game. 📰 » https://t.co/nZcTWUtv1c pic.twitter.com/sAeqCf1kR8 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 9, 2023

Flacco, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2008. The Broncos agreed to trade a 2019 fourth-round pick to the Ravens for Flacco.

Flacco was in the fourth year of a six-year, $125 million contract that contained $44 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $20.25 million for 2020 when Denver released him with a failed physical designation.

He signed a one-year contract worth $1.5 million worth up to $4.5 million with the Jets in 2020 before joining the Eagles last offseason. Philadelphia traded him to the Jets ahead of the deadline for a conditional sixth-round pick.

Flacco later re-signed with the Jets on a one-year, $3.5 million deal last year. He signed on with the Browns in recent weeks.

In 2023, Flacco has started one game for the Browns and thrown for 254 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception to go along with a 52.3 completion percentage.