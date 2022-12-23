Browns Announce Three Moves Including Activating C Ethan Pocic From IR

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski announced that they are activating C Ethan Pocic from injured reserve on Thursday, per Chris Easterling.

Cleveland designated Pocic to return earlier this week and Stefanski believes the center has looked good in practice.

The team confirmed the news and announced they have also waived C Greg Mancz and promoted LB Tae Davis.

We have activated C Ethan Pocic from injured reserve and made other roster moves — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 23, 2022

Pocic, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.40 million contract before agreeing to a one-year, $3 million contract with Seattle last season.

He was testing the free-agent market for the first time in his career before opting to sign with the Browns.

In 2022, Pocic has appeared and started in 10 games for the Browns. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 3 center out of 39 qualifying players.