Browns Announce Three Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced on Monday they have signed WR Ra’Shaun Henry and OT Hunter Thedford to the roster. 

Joe Haeg

In a corresponding move, OT Joe Haeg was released. He finished last season on injured reserve. 

Haeg, 20, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2016 out of North Dakota State. He signed a four-year, $2.582 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

The Buccaneers opted to sign Haeg to a one-year contract in 2020. He signed with the Steelers on a two-year deal ahead of the 2021 season but was released coming out of the preseason in 2022.

The Browns signed Haeg to a three-year, $7.5 million contract shortly afterward. 

In 2022, Haeg appeared in one game for the Browns.

