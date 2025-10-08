Browns Announce Three Transactions

The Cleveland Browns announced they have promoted CB Dom Jones from the practice squad to the active roster.

We’ve signed CB Dom Jones to the active roster from the practice squad and made other roster moves — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 8, 2025

They also signed CB Dee Williams to the practice squad and placed CB Ameer Speed on the practice squad injured list.

Speed, 25, spent five years at Georgia before transferring to Michigan State for his final season. The Patriots drafted him in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.97 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $133,332 but was waived midseason and was quickly claimed by the Colts.

Speed was among Indianapolis’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason in 2024 and briefly re-signed to the practice squad before being cut again. He signed with the Bears and bounced on and off the roster before being cut with an injury designation in August.

In 2023, Speed appeared in five games for the Patriots and eight games for the Colts, recording nine tackles and one tackle for loss.