Browns Announce Two Practice Squad Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed K Andre Szmyt to the practice squad

We’ve signed K Andre Szmyt to the practice squad » https://t.co/JttccSu9qz pic.twitter.com/IvfL7EdCux — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 24, 2024

In a corresponding move, Cleveland cut DT T.Y. McGill. The practice squad now includes:

S Christopher Edmonds T Roy Mbaeteka (International) T Lorenzo Thompson DB Trey Dean DE Marcus Haynes G Javion Cohen TE Blake Whiteheart WR James Proche C Cameron Tom DB Kahlef Hailassie LB Elerson Smith WR Kaden Davis WR Jaelen Gill T Julian Pearl TE Tre’ McKitty RB Jacob Kibodi K Andre Szmyt

McGill, 32, originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State back in 2015. He lasted just a few months in Seattle before he was claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

McGill has had brief stints with several teams including the Browns, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Washington, and Saints. From there, McGill re-signed with the Eagles in 2020 and bounced between their practice squad and active roster.

Philadelphia released McGill and after a brief stint with Washington, he landed on the Vikings’ practice squad to finish out the season and re-signed with them. Minnesota cut him during final roster cuts and he eventually signed on with the 49ers where he remained for two seasons.

McGill caught on with the Browns in 2024 and signed on to the practice squad.

In 2024, McGill has appeared in two games for the Browns and recorded three total tackles.