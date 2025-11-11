Browns Announced Four Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced they have waived CB Tre Avery on Tuesday.

They also signed DEs K.J. Henry and Ochaun Mathis to the practice squad while cutting DT Simeon Barrow Jr.

Henry, 26, was drafted by the Commanders in the fifth round out of Clemson during the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4.2 million rookie contract when Washington waived him during final cuts. The Bengals claimed him off of waivers in August and later signed him to the practice squad.

Dallas signed Henry off Cincinnati’s practice squad in October and waived him a month later. From there, Henry caught on with the Eagles before being waived at the start of training camp. The Browns claimed him off waivers in July, but cut him loose coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Henry appeared in four games for the Bengals and Patriots and recorded three total tackles and a sack.